Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stock Position Increased by Callahan Advisors LLC

Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for about 2.6% of Callahan Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Callahan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $23,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after acquiring an additional 203,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after acquiring an additional 290,139 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,761 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after acquiring an additional 354,695 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,522,928 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $511,801,000 after acquiring an additional 51,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

LOW traded down $7.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.06. 4,216,309 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,662,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $216.50 and a 200 day moving average of $231.57. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $182.08 and a 12-month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

