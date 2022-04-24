Lua Token Price Tops $0.0605 (LUA)

Lua Token (LUA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Lua Token has a total market cap of $5.03 million and approximately $20,100.00 worth of Lua Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lua Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Lua Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0605 or 0.00000156 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002509 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00033834 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.27 or 0.00103596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Lua Token Coin Profile

Lua Token is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Token’s total supply is 210,628,942 coins and its circulating supply is 83,081,924 coins. The official website for Lua Token is luaswap.org/# . The official message board for Lua Token is medium.com/luaswap . Lua Token’s official Twitter account is @luaswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

