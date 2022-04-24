Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $205,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.
NASDAQ LYFT opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.
Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lyft (Get Rating)
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
