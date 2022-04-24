Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,818,637 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925,638 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Lyft were worth $205,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 70.5% during the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 962 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Lyft alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LYFT shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lyft from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Lyft from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Lyft from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.14.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 10,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total value of $429,510.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders sold a total of 15,491 shares of company stock worth $608,471 in the last quarter. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $33.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 1.83. Lyft, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.35 and a 1 year high of $65.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $940.85 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lyft (Get Rating)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.