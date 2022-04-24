MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) Price Target Cut to C$28.25

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its price target decreased by National Bankshares from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a C$21.50 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial restated a buy rating on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$23.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MAG Silver presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.61.

MAG stock opened at C$19.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 42.68 and a current ratio of 43.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.64. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$16.74 and a 1 year high of C$29.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$21.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$21.15.

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C$0.12. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MAG Silver news, Senior Officer Larry Taddei sold 13,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$291,870.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,501 shares in the company, valued at C$983,496.15. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,500 shares of company stock worth $686,395.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

