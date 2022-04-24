MahaDAO Reaches Market Cap of $11.35 Million (MAHA)

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, MahaDAO has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. MahaDAO has a market cap of $11.35 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MahaDAO coin can now be bought for about $3.69 or 0.00009348 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MahaDAO is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MahaDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

