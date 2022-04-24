MAP Protocol (MAP) Price Reaches $0.0233 on Exchanges

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One MAP Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0233 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, MAP Protocol has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar. MAP Protocol has a market capitalization of $40.94 million and approximately $176,074.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.27 or 0.07357736 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042095 BTC.

MAP Protocol Profile

MAP Protocol launched on September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MAP Protocol is www.maplabs.io . The official message board for MAP Protocol is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol . MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

MAP Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAP Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAP Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAP Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

