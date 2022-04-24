MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Receives $367.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $362.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $412.00 to $372.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $265.93 on Thursday. MarketAxess has a fifty-two week low of $256.26 and a fifty-two week high of $514.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $335.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $366.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.96%.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

