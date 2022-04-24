Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,434 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after purchasing an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,583,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,977,000 after acquiring an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 249,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,352,000 after acquiring an additional 122,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 602,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $205,942,000 after acquiring an additional 119,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MLM opened at $354.83 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $329.69 and a 52 week high of $446.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $377.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $395.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.77.

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.75%.

MLM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $470.00 to $441.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $443.30.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

