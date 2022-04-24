Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRVL. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut shares of Marvell Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.92.

Shares of MRVL opened at $58.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day moving average of $72.80. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently -44.44%.

In other Marvell Technology news, Director Ford Tamer sold 48,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total value of $3,440,932.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,708,853.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,489. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 132,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 3,213.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 173,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 168,528 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 45,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

