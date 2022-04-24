Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) PT Lowered to $90.00

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Masonite International from $153.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Masonite International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Masonite International from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Masonite International from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masonite International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $121.00.

DOOR opened at $78.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.73. Masonite International has a twelve month low of $72.86 and a twelve month high of $132.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15.

Masonite International ( NYSE:DOOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $635.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.96 million. Masonite International had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 27.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.80 per share, with a total value of $85,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Masonite International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Masonite International by 215.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after buying an additional 33,925 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Masonite International by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Masonite International by 539.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter.

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors, as well as medium-density fiberboard (MDF) and architectural interior doors.

