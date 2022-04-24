Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Price Target Increased to C$8.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maverix Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$6.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maverix Metals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.96.

Shares of MMX opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $685.98 million, a P/E ratio of 27.41 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.46 and a current ratio of 12.46. Maverix Metals has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals ( NYSE:MMX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 43.42% and a return on equity of 4.50%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maverix Metals will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 29.41%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 30.9% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 411,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 97,147 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 897,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,035,000 after purchasing an additional 22,643 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 2,927.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. 27.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maverix Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. It has a portfolio of over 100 royalties and streams in the Americas and Australia. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

