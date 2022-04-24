Mdex (MDX) Trading 4.9% Lower This Week

Mdex (MDX) traded down 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last week, Mdex has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Mdex has a total market cap of $186.71 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of Mdex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mdex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000542 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002564 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00045582 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,870.27 or 0.07357736 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00042095 BTC.

Mdex Profile

Mdex launched on November 14th, 2020. Mdex’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 883,436,585 coins. Mdex’s official Twitter account is @Mdextech

According to CryptoCompare, “MDX token holders receive trading fee rebates per the tiered structure referenced here. Please note that the Mandala Exchange reserves the right to update the information listed below any time in the future at the team’s discretion. In order to receive trading fee rebates or unlock platform enhancements, users must lock the required amount of MDX token in their Mandala Exchange wallet for a period of 30 days or greater. After the 30-day locking period, users will receive their trading fee rebates via a credit to their Mandala Exchange wallet in the same currency in which the trading fees were originally collected. Trading fee rebates will be paid on a rolling 30-day basis based on the users locking period date. “

Buying and Selling Mdex

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mdex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mdex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mdex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

