MediShares (MDS) Trading 10.5% Lower This Week

MediShares (MDS) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One MediShares coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a total market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $32,483.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MediShares has traded down 10.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Get MediShares alerts:

About MediShares

MediShares is a coin. Its launch date was November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

