MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.
MEIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.
Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435,296. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.
