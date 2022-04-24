MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

MEIP has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on MEI Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut MEI Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of MEI Pharma stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,435,296. MEI Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $3.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $2.17.

MEI Pharma ( NASDAQ:MEIP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. MEI Pharma had a negative return on equity of 83.20% and a negative net margin of 123.86%. The company had revenue of $18.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 36.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 151.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 7,818 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 5.4% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 165,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 9,796 shares during the period. 68.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma, as well as in Phase Ib multi-arm trial to treat B-cell malignancies; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase Ib clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

