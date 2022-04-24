Metahero (HERO) Trading 14.9% Lower Over Last Week

Metahero (HERO) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded down 14.9% against the U.S. dollar. Metahero has a market cap of $162.40 million and approximately $7.17 million worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Metahero coin can currently be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000081 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00033317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.59 or 0.00103434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a coin. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 coins and its circulating supply is 5,095,643,290 coins. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @Metahero_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Metahero

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

