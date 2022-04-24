MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) will post $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. MGIC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.42 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.09 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.20. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MGIC Investment.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $294.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.90 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 53.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS.

MTG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on MGIC Investment from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of MGIC Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MTG traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.21. 1,771,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,993,108. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. MGIC Investment has a 12-month low of $12.80 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 17.30%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

