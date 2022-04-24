Mint Club (MINT) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.82 Million

Mint Club (MINT) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 24th. Mint Club has a total market cap of $8.82 million and $2.08 million worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mint Club coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Mint Club has traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mint Club alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00022305 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Mint Club Coin Profile

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Buying and Selling Mint Club

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mint Club using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mint Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mint Club and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.