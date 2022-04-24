Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) One Day Trading Volume Tops $20,680.00

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 23rd. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $9.55 million and approximately $20,680.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for $23.17 or 0.00058215 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Mirrored iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00047928 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,946.67 or 0.07405151 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000169 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.27 or 0.00040880 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,732.17 or 0.99849273 BTC.

About Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 412,402 coins. The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is mirror.finance . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.