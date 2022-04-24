Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Receives $49.60 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ MIRM traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.67. 108,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,670. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.82 and a 1 year high of $28.65.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MIRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $3.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $41,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 772,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 161,533 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $658,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 25,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 26,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

