Misbloc Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $283,835.00 (MSB)

Misbloc (MSB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Misbloc coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0203 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Misbloc has a market cap of $3.84 million and $283,835.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Misbloc has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Misbloc alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00033322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00103317 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Misbloc Coin Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io . The official message board for Misbloc is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544 . Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

Buying and Selling Misbloc

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Misbloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Misbloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.