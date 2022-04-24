Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Receives $23.11 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mister Car Wash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, insider Casey Penn Lindsay sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,082 shares of company stock valued at $201,867.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the third quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mister Car Wash in the third quarter valued at $75,000. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MCW opened at $14.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. Mister Car Wash has a 52-week low of $14.36 and a 52-week high of $24.49.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Mister Car Wash had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mister Car Wash will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

