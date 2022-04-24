Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Bank of America raised Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of MUFG opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.94. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $6.78.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,351,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,979,000 after purchasing an additional 440,755 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,088,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,165,000 after acquiring an additional 548,880 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,205,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,883,000 after acquiring an additional 297,932 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after acquiring an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,322,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after acquiring an additional 159,992 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (Get Rating)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

