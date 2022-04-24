MKM Partners Trims Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Target Price to $440.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by MKM Partners from $490.00 to $440.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $470.73.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $378.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $376.81 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.98.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 32.47%.

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

