MonaCoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $146,066.00 (MONA)

MonaCoin (MONA) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, MonaCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One MonaCoin coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002208 BTC on major exchanges. MonaCoin has a total market cap of $57.68 million and $146,066.00 worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcoin (XZC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC.

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000816 BTC.

AICHAIN (AIT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CoinZoom (ZOOM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $225,092.29 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Coinversation (CTO) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000242 BTC.

MonaCoin Coin Profile

MonaCoin (CRYPTO:MONA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MonaCoin is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

