Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $97.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. is dedicated to deliver the ultimate guest experience by providing exceptional services as well as the latest gaming, dining and hospitality amenities. With a main focus on their guests’ superior expectations, they continue to aggressively reinvest in our properties. As a market leader, they invite them to become more familiar with their company, their operations and their management team. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado, approximately 40 miles west of Denver. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $83.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.75.

NASDAQ MCRI opened at $72.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.57 and its 200-day moving average is $73.89.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 16.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $5,538,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $113,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth $307,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,013,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,915,000 after acquiring an additional 21,347 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

