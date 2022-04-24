Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Holdings Lifted by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,962,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,038 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Mondelez International worth $130,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Windsor Group LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.42.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.06. 7,740,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 14.97%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.05%.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

