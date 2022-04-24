Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) to post $2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the lowest is $2.23. Monolithic Power Systems reported earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full-year earnings of $9.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $11.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.25 to $11.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $336.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MPWR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.56.

In other news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.22, for a total value of $434,514.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,784,238.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,677 shares of company stock worth $30,518,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,979,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,950,081,000 after purchasing an additional 49,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,815,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,931,000 after buying an additional 73,538 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,011,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $498,858,000 after buying an additional 83,576 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $495,035,000 after buying an additional 111,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 854,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,694,000 after buying an additional 25,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $11.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $404.21. 281,756 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,348. Monolithic Power Systems has a twelve month low of $301.53 and a twelve month high of $580.00. The company has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 59.29%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

