Morgan Stanley Increases Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target to $101.00

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AEE has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.83.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $96.88 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.54. The firm has a market cap of $24.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren has a 52-week low of $79.35 and a 52-week high of $99.20.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.46%.

In other Ameren news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $94,345.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,299 shares of company stock valued at $6,557,116 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Ameren by 4,562.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 7,528 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in Ameren by 652.1% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 5,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Ameren by 5.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Ameren by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Ameren by 12.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

