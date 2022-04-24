Morgan Stanley Increases Spire (NYSE:SR) Price Target to $74.00

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Sidoti downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spire in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Mizuho downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Spire from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.22.

NYSE SR opened at $77.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.95. Spire has a 1-year low of $59.60 and a 1-year high of $79.24.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.70 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s payout ratio is 63.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Spire by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,237,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Spire by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Spire by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Spire by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

