Morgan Stanley Lowers DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) Price Target to $52.00

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America downgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $53.11.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $40.65 and a 12-month high of $69.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.02.

DENTSPLY SIRONA ( NASDAQ:XRAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimal Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,049 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 20,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.