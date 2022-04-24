Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Holdings Lowered by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MS traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.74. 11,455,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,950,868. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $78.29 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $96.63. The stock has a market cap of $148.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.62%.

In related news, COO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,414 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $1,860,734.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,298. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Morgan Stanley Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

