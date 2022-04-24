Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

MOTR stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.18. Motorpoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 246 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 401 ($5.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £234.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Get Motorpoint Group alerts:

About Motorpoint Group (Get Rating)

Motorpoint Group Plc operates as an independent vehicle retailer in the United Kingdom. It primarily sells nearly-new vehicles and vehicles from various brands, including Ford, Vauxhall, Volkswagen, Nissan, Hyundai, Audi, BMW, and Mercedes-Benz; and commercial vehicles under the Motorpoint brand. The company operates 14 retail sites across Great Britain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Motorpoint Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorpoint Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.