Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Motorpoint Group (LON:MOTR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
MOTR stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 282.91 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.18. Motorpoint Group has a 52-week low of GBX 246 ($3.20) and a 52-week high of GBX 401 ($5.22). The firm has a market capitalization of £234.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 427.99, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 1.15.
About Motorpoint Group
