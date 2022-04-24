M&T Bank Corp Buys 1,634 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRV. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

TRV opened at $173.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.44 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $177.95 and its 200-day moving average is $166.11.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.61. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This is an increase from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

TRV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

In other Travelers Companies news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 1,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $199,692.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,749 shares of company stock valued at $33,153,181. 0.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

