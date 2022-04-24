M&T Bank Corp Buys 802 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,897 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in KLA by 32.7% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $324.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $348.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $377.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $448.85.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

