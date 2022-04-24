M&T Bank Corp Cuts Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Dover worth $22,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dover in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dover in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Dover by 681.8% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

Dover stock opened at $143.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $154.52 and its 200-day moving average is $165.40. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Dover Co. has a 12 month low of $138.50 and a 12 month high of $184.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Dover from $194.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their target price on Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Dover from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Dover in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.08.

In other Dover news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dover Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.