M&T Bank Corp Cuts Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $4,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,169,000. 79.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $707.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $689.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $667.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.02. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $519.32 and a 52-week high of $748.68.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $7.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 251,634.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.40 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro purchased 80 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $630.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total transaction of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones downgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $723.75.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

