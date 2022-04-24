M&T Bank Corp Decreases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,819 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $19,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 33,693.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 827,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,966,000 after purchasing an additional 825,500 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 299.0% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,009,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756,714 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,490,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.34% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $180.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.94 and its 200 day moving average is $172.97. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $160.68 and a 1-year high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

