M&T Bank Corp Has $4.67 Million Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $4,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 220.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 736.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 90.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg bought 1,925 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DRI. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.05.

NYSE DRI opened at $134.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.47. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $116.04 and a twelve month high of $164.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

