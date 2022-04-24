M&T Bank Corp Has $5.75 Million Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $362,000. Hayden Royal LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $73.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.12. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $71.16 and a 52 week high of $88.25.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

