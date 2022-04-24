M&T Bank Corp Has $5.90 Million Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,978 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 467.3% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,067,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,042,000 after purchasing an additional 879,114 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 70.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,756,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,232,000 after acquiring an additional 723,733 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 415.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 358,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,078,000 after acquiring an additional 289,130 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 981,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,183,000 after purchasing an additional 215,831 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 608,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,247,000 after acquiring an additional 199,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.36% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 20,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.01, for a total transaction of $5,034,658.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 11,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.00, for a total value of $3,099,418.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $302.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $320.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

Shares of NYSE HCA opened at $210.64 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.22 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.53 and a 200-day moving average of $248.88.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.72 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 303.35% and a net margin of 11.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.14 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 27th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile (Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.