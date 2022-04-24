M&T Bank Corp Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,070 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BMO. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 54.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. 41.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BMO opened at $112.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.15 and a 200-day moving average of $112.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $91.25 and a fifty-two week high of $122.77.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.049 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$167.00 to C$171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Desjardins increased their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$157.00 to C$161.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial cut Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$172.00 to C$171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.71.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

