M&T Bank Corp Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $161,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

NYSE SWK opened at $141.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $225.00.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 10.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.

In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.