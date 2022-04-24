M&T Bank Corp Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth about $787,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth about $161,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.
NYSE SWK opened at $141.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.97. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.62 and a 52 week high of $225.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.
SWK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $170.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.67.
In other news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 3,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total transaction of $511,611.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen Subasic sold 6,611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total value of $1,030,721.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Stanley Black & Decker Profile (Get Rating)
Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Stocks Flashing Buy Signals
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.