M&T Bank Corp Purchases 482 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

M&T Bank Corp increased its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ASML were worth $22,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ASML by 3.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $284,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 19.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ASML by 26.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the third quarter worth $1,084,000. 25.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASML from €945.00 ($1,016.13) to €960.00 ($1,032.26) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $875.00.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $607.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $639.05 and a 200 day moving average of $720.71. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $558.77 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 18.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

