M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,027 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,027 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cintas by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 3,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cintas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 63.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $407.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $338.00 and a 52-week high of $461.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $397.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $412.10.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

CTAS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cintas from $416.00 to $389.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Argus lowered their price target on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.40.

In other news, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total value of $3,478,686.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,245,602.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

