M&T Bank Corp Sells 144 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,890 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Markel by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,622,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Markel by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,672 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,638,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Markel in the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Markel by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Markel by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MKL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Markel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,443.33.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,486.02, for a total value of $2,229,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 65 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,266.38, for a total transaction of $82,314.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,065 shares of company stock worth $4,529,920. 1.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,464.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,383.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,301.49. Markel Co. has a 52-week low of $1,155.00 and a 52-week high of $1,519.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $15.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $16.53 by ($0.82). Markel had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 75.53 EPS for the current year.

About Markel (Get Rating)

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

