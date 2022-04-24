M&T Bank Corp Sells 3,832 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,832 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Sysco worth $24,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sysco by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,289 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Sysco by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,832,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,321,000 after acquiring an additional 136,243 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Sysco by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,217,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,110,000 after acquiring an additional 25,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Sysco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,996,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,702,000 after acquiring an additional 521,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $40,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,400 shares of company stock worth $20,465,169 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

SYY stock opened at $88.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $79.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. The company has a market cap of $45.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.26. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

