M&T Bank Corp Sells 719 Shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Utilities ETF worth $5,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000.

VPU stock opened at $161.29 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $138.25 and a 1-year high of $167.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.15.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

