M&T Bank Corp Trims Stock Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

M&T Bank Corp lowered its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,352 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $17,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

VRSK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $198.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.70.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $210.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.00. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.37 and a 1-year high of $231.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.51 million. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 22.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.39%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total value of $103,787.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $8,622,489.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.46, for a total value of $862,350.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,641 shares of company stock worth $1,060,950 over the last quarter. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

