Myriad (XMY) Achieves Market Cap of $728,674.98

Myriad (XMY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Myriad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Myriad has a total market capitalization of $728,674.98 and approximately $135.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Myriad has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Myriad alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Myriad

XMY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,821,167,000 coins. Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Buying and Selling Myriad

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myriad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myriad should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Myriad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Myriad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Myriad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.