National Bank Financial Boosts Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to C$225.00

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FNV. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$194.00 to C$205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.18.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $158.54 on Wednesday. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of $124.95 and a 52 week high of $169.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18, a PEG ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.03.

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 56.44% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $327.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is currently 33.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.